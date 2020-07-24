For the final event on the UFC’s Fight Island, Robert Whittaker faces off against Darren Till. Before these two middleweights can face off in the Octagon, they have to step on the scale for Friday’s weigh in.

UFC on ESPN 14 is the fourth event in two weeks, all of which taking place on Fight Island. The main event sees Robert Whittaker returning after losing his middleweight title, taking on former welterweight contender Darren Till, in his second fight at 185lb. Not only that, but legends face off in the co-main event clash between Shogun Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueria. The rest of the card is full of exciting talent, with names like Alexander Gustafsson, Fabricio Werdum, Carla Esparza and much more.

Complete Results For UFC on ESPN 14 Weigh Ins

Before the fights go down in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, the fighters had to weigh in on Friday morning. Taking to the scales, all but one of the fighters made their marks, with Francisco Trinaldo coming in four pounds over. Below are the results from the weigh ins.

Main Card (ESPN 8pm EST)

Robert Whittaker (186lb) vs Darren Till (186lb)

Shogun Rua (206lb) vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueria (206lb)

Fabricio Werdum (242lb) vs Alexander Gustafsson (240lb)

Carla Esparza (116lb) vs Marina Rodriguez (115.5lb)

Paul Craig (206lb) vs Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206lb)

Alex Oliveira (171lb) vs Peter Sobotta (171lb)

Khamzat Chimaev (171lb) vs Rhys McKee (170.5lb)

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ 5pm EST)

Jai Herbert (156lb) vs Francisco Trinaldo ( 160lb )

) Nicolas Dalby (171lb) vs Jesse Ronson (171lb)

Tom Aspinall (248lb) vs Jake Collier (264lb)

Mosvar Evloev (146lb) vs Mike Grundy (146lb)

Tanner Boser (236lb) vs Raphael Pessoa (264lb)

Bethe Correia (136lb) vs Pannie Kianzad (136lb)

Ramazan Emeev (171lb) vs Niklas Stolze (170.5lb)

Nathaniel Wood (136lb) vs John Castenda (136lb)

