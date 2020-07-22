The “Golden Era” of mixed martial arts has a crop of legendary names that are synonymous with that time of the sport. During the era when Pride and the UFC were both on their A-game, names like Rampage Jackson, Anderson Silva, and Shogun Rua all etched their names in the history of the sport. To this day, all three fighters are still actively competing in their respective organizations. And now that Shogun has confirmed he only has a few fights left in him, he’ll be looking to become an ambassador for the UFC.

Legendary Status

Shogun is the embodiment of the legendary Japanese MMA organization Pride. So much so, that he would even like a few of their unique rules implemented in the UFC today. Currently, Rua is scheduled to face Rogerio Nogueria. The pair have fought before. Now, they will fight again, this time on Fight Island. Speaking on Steve-O’s podcast, Dana White revealed that Shogun Rua vs Antonio Rogerio Nogueria 3 will be the co-main event of the July 25th card. Headlining this event will be Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

Shogun on Potentially Working With the UFC

Shogun knows that he doesn’t have many fights left in his career. He spoke to the Fight Island reporters about the upcoming bout, and what is next for him afterward.

“I don’t know my next walk, but my focus is now on Rogerio on Saturday,” said Shogun. “After this, I don’t know. I take it walk for walk, and after my fight, I speak to my manager and I talk about my new walk. He continued, “Well, I don’t know yet. But I already have a business, a company in Brazil, with a partner. But I don’t really want to run it full time, I have my partner to do that. So maybe work for the UFC, I don’t know,” finished Shogun.

Boosting the UFC Brand

With such a legendary career inside of the cage, the UFC would more than likely love to add Shogun as an ambassador. After all, he’s given 13 years to the company. The UFC is always looking to increase revenue across several markets, and Brazil is one of their biggest priorities. A star with legendary status such as Shogun could boost that tremendously.