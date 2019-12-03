Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk Targeted For UFC 248 In March

Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk Title Fight Targeted For UFC 248

It would appear that the rumors are true, about a fight between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. The strawweight title fight is being targeted for UFC 248, on March 7th.

Zhang became the UFC’s first Chinese champion, when she ran through Jessica Andrade in August. The fight took less than a minute, as she got the finish by KO. Following that, there was uncertainty about who she would face in her first title defense.

Jedrzejczyk began to emerge as the number one contender with a big win over Michelle Waterson. On the other hand, Zhang had expressed that she had no interest in fighting Joanna. Therefore there were still questions as to whether or not that would be the fight.

After some rumors from Dana White, it has now been confirmed that the UFC is looking to target Weili Zhang vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk. According to recent reports, both ladies have verbally agreed for the fight to take place at UFC 248. A location for the card has yet to be revealed, but Joanna did say she was willing to do it in China.

This will be the first title defense for Zhang. On the other hand, Joanna is leader of most title defenses is UFC strawweight history. She has been on a bit of a skid, but appears to have returned to form in her recent outings. Nevertheless, this is sure to be an exciting clash of styles, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

Currently the UFC has yet to confirm that this is a bout they are making. Moreover, the bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the only one revealed yet.