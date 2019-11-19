It Seems Dana White Confirms Joanna Jedrzejczyk Vs Weili Zhang

UFC Boss Dana White Potentially Announces The Bout Between Joanna Jedrzejczyk And Weili Zhang

There was a lot of beef on social media between the current 115-pound queen, Weili Zhang, and the former titleholder Joanna Jedrzejczyk on social media.

Weili was not interested in squaring off against the Pole in the first place. The rivalry reached a boiling point when “JJ” announced that she was willing to “travel to China and beat the sh*t out of Weili”. The first Chinese UFC champ responded – “I am ready now”. And it seems the UFC boss Dana White seemingly announces this match on his Instagram profile.

“This is going to be a VERY fun fight!!!!!”

We haven’t heard an official statement from the UFC boss yet. But his post might indicate that the bout could be booked very soon. You never know.

In her last match, Weili Zhang earned her title with a shocking 42-second knockout against Jessica Andrade. Joanna Jedrzejczyk battered Michelle “The Karate Hottie” Waterson for a decision win after five rounds of stand-up war. At the moment, the two are the most devastating strikers in the UFC 115-pound weight class.

Would you like to watch the title bout between the former and the reigning defending champion?