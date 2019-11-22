Weili Zhang Wants To Finish Joanna ‘As Soon As I Can’ To Save Her From Damage

Weili Zhang Plans To Finish Joanna Jedrzejczyk

It is expected that Weili Zhang will be facing Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her first title defense. Now she explains that she plans to get a finish in that fight.

Zhang exploded onto the UFC scene with a bang, en route to her earning a title shot. Subsequently, she annihilated the champ, Jessica Andrade, finishing her early in the first. Additionally, this made her the first Chinese champion in UFC history. Following that, fans have been wondering who would next for the new champ.

Zhang seems to finally have her opponent, although it is not yet official. Dana White recently suggested that she will be facing former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Joanna has won two in a row at 115 pounds, with a failed title shot at 125 in between. Moreover, she is the most dominate champ in strawweight history.

Ahead of this fight, Weili Zhang is looking forward to the match. Speaking with MMAJunkie, she gave her thoughts on this opponent.

“I think she sounds very angry all the time, and her emotions will get her in trouble. She is willing to fight me now, but there was a time she didn’t want to fight me, as well. I am ready anytime for battle.”

Additionally, Zhang plans to finish Joanna early, similar to her fight with Andrade.

“I am always looking to finish a fight as soon as I can so my opponent doesn’t have to endure long periods of damage. I see the fight ending in one or two rounds. I think Joanna possesses great skill with her striking, along with good power, but I believe in my training and team to have me ready to beat her anywhere.”

