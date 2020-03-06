(Video) Weili Zhang Tells Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Shut Up During Faceoff

Tense Faceoff Between Zhang, Jedrzejczyk

Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk shared a tense faceoff at UFC 248 media day.

Zhang defends her women’s strawweight title against the former champion in the co-main event of UFC 248 this Saturday. Things were never going to be cordial between the two after Jedrzejczyk shared an insensitive coronavirus joke aimed at Zhang back in January.

“Magnum” recently revealed how that irritated and angered her. So it was all the more intriguing to see what would transpire when the duo faced off the first time on Thursday.

Zhang was all smiles while Jedrzejczyk was being mouthy as she seemingly tried to get into the champion’s head with a little trash talk. After enduring it for a short while, Zhang ultimately told her to shut up.

That didn’t stop Jedrzejczyk who continued to mouth off at her foe even while they were posing for the media.

You can watch it below:

Afterwards, Jedrzejczyk said she felt the champion was overconfident during the faceoff and would make her pay on Saturday.

“She’s acting like she’s confident,” Jedrzejczyk told MMA Junkie. “She’s overconfident – in her eyes, I can see that she’s a little girl. She’s not ready. It’s too much for her. She doesn’t know how to carry herself as a champ, and I will prove that.”

What did you think of the faceoff?