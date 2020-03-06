Joanna Jedrzejczyk: ‘Overconfident’ Weili Zhang Is Going To ‘Beg Me To Stop’ At UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Feels Weili Zhang Is Being Too Cocky Ahead Of UFC 248

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is looking to recapture the UFC strawweight title, against Weili Zhang this weekend. However she feels that the champion is being a little too confident before the fight.

Joanna was the epitome of confidence when she ruled over the 115lb division, until she lost her title to Rose Namajunas. Since then, she has been looking to reclaim that belt, and she will get an opportunity to do so on Saturday, against Weili Zhang at UFC 248.

However, standing across the cage from Joanna will be a tough test, in the form of the first Chinese UFC champ. Despite the fact that she has only had four fights in the organization, she has shown real skill, especially knocking out Jessica Andrade to win the belt. As a result, she has certainly gotten more outspoken and confident headed into her first title defense.

On the other hand, as Joanna Jedrzejczyk explained to media leading up to the fight, this confidence could come back to haunt Zhang.

“She’s acting like she’s confident,” Jedrzejczyk said. “She’s overconfident – in her eyes, I can see that she’s a little girl. She’s not ready. It’s too much for her. She doesn’t know how to carry herself as a champ, and I will prove that. “I see that she is overconfident, she is overcoming and she is getting cocky and arrogant – and she doesn’t want to look in my eyes,” Jedrzejczyk said. “I will do my best to make her quit and beg me to stop. But I know she is very dangerous. Everything and anything can happen. Knockout, submission – but I’m ready to take this war. I’m ready to go through the war.”

Who do you think wins this weekend,b between Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang?