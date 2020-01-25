How To Watch UFC Fight Night 166 ‘Blaydes vs. Dos Santos’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC on ESPN+ 24 On ESPN+ Tonight
UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., Jan 25, 2020) with UFC Fight Night 166 MMA event from inside the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.
In the main headliner, a former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos will look to get back into winning column from a recent loss against Francis Ngannou when he takes on rising contender Curtis Blaydes, who’s currently riding on a two-fight winning streak before that Ngannou ended Curtis five-fight winning streak.
Curtis wrestling is a key in this fight as we have seen in the past how Dos Santos didn’t do well against top wrestlers and beaten by them for example against Cain Velasquez.
Meanwhile, in the co-headlining act, former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos will meet Michael Chiesa in a welterweight division.
Also, in the main card, a flyweight candidate Jordan Espinosa will square off against veteran Alex Perez, women’s strawweight Angela Hill faces Hannah Cifers on short notice.
Preliminary card bouts begin at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card starts at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+ as well.
Check out below UFC Fight Night 166 fight card and results:
Main Card (ESPN+ At 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT)
Curtis Blaydes vs. Junior dos Santos
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Michael Chiesa
Jordan Espinosa vs. Alex Perez
Hannah Cifers vs. Angela Hill
Jamahal Hill vs. Darko Stosic
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT)
Bevon Lewis vs. Dequan Townsend
Arnold Allen vs. Nik Lentz
Justine Kish vs. Lucie Pudilova
Montel Jackson vs. Felipe Colares
Sara McMann vs. Lina Lansberg
Brett Johns vs. Tony Gravely
Herbert Burns vs. Nate Landwehr
