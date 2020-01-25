UFC Raleigh Results: Herbert Burns Earns Knee Knockout Win In Debut (Hihglights)

Herbert Burns Blasted Nate Landwehr With Vicious Knee
Herbert Burns made a successful Octagon debut in the prelim portion of UFC Fight Night 166 earlier tonight (Sat., Jan 25, 2020) from inside PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, when he smashed former M-1 featherweight champion Nate Landwehr via first-round knockout (Knee).
Burns a 31-year-old Brazilian early on attempted a takedown by the cage and secured in a tight D’Arce choke that remained locked for a minute but Lahdwehr managed to get away with that. Both got separated. Landwehr landed a few good shots, but in the middle of the fight, a submission specialist Burns finds his pace and landed a vicious knee to the chin. Lights off on Landwehr. Burns landed two shots before the referee stopped the action.
Check out below the vicious knee knockout:
After eating a few shots, @HerbertBurnsMMA turned the lights OUT with this knee💡 #UFCRaleigh
▶️ https://t.co/2at9dDIczK pic.twitter.com/A2gPKpJniN
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 25, 2020
OOOOOOOOH MY GOODNESS!
Welcome to the UFC, @HerbertBurnsMMA! 🇧🇷
Head over to E+ ➡️ https://t.co/7gsc6RyHDA #UFCRaleigh pic.twitter.com/P2Fpm7Cpaa
— UFC (@ufc) January 25, 2020
