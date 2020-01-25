UFC Raleigh Results: Herbert Burns Earns Knee Knockout Win In Debut (Hihglights)

By
Alex Mendez
-
Herbert Burns
Herbert Burns - Screenshot via @UFC Twitter

Herbert Burns Blasted Nate Landwehr With Vicious Knee

Herbert Burns made a successful Octagon debut in the prelim portion of UFC Fight Night 166 earlier tonight (Sat., Jan 25, 2020) from inside PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, when he smashed former M-1 featherweight champion Nate Landwehr via first-round knockout (Knee).

Burns a 31-year-old Brazilian early on attempted a takedown by the cage and secured in a tight D’Arce choke that remained locked for a minute but Lahdwehr managed to get away with that. Both got separated. Landwehr landed a few good shots, but in the middle of the fight, a submission specialist Burns finds his pace and landed a vicious knee to the chin. Lights off on Landwehr. Burns landed two shots before the referee stopped the action.

Check out below the vicious knee knockout: 

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here