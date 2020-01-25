UFC Raleigh Results: Herbert Burns Earns Knee Knockout Win In Debut (Hihglights)

Herbert Burns Blasted Nate Landwehr With Vicious Knee

Herbert Burns made a successful Octagon debut in the prelim portion of UFC Fight Night 166 earlier tonight (Sat., Jan 25, 2020) from inside PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, when he smashed former M-1 featherweight champion Nate Landwehr via first-round knockout (Knee).

Burns a 31-year-old Brazilian early on attempted a takedown by the cage and secured in a tight D’Arce choke that remained locked for a minute but Lahdwehr managed to get away with that. Both got separated. Landwehr landed a few good shots, but in the middle of the fight, a submission specialist Burns finds his pace and landed a vicious knee to the chin. Lights off on Landwehr. Burns landed two shots before the referee stopped the action.

Check out below the vicious knee knockout: