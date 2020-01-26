UFC Raleigh Results: Angela Hill Destroys Hannah Cifers With Ground Game (Highlights)

Hanna Cifers and Angela Hill squared off in a strawweight bout in the main card of UFC on ESPN+ 24 from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Round 1:

The hometown hero Hannah Cifers opens up with an inside leg kick. The two exchange strikes as Hill looks to close the distance. Hill attempts to establish her jab, as Cifers closes in with small uppercuts and over-hooks. Cifers initiates the clinch as Hill continues to try and find the range. They break the clinch and are back to striking. Angela snaps a jab and backs Cipher up to the cage in the clinch. Cifers lands a punch out of the clinch and the two exchange strikes. Cifers continues to look for the body kick while Hill connects with a one-two.

10-9 Hill.

Round 2:

The second round starts and Hill begins to check Cifers’ kicks. The two collide and Hill lands a sweep, mounting Ciphers. Hill gains full mount and begins dropping elbows and fists. Hill maintains full mount while landing small strikes from the top. Hill begins landing huge elbows with over a minute to work. Hill continues to land a plethora of strikes and elbows, and the fight is over.

Check out the highlights below:

OFFICIAL RESULT: ANGELA HILL by TKO ROUND 2, 4:22.