UFC Raleigh Results: Curtis Blaydes Defeats Junior Dos Santos Via TKO (Highlights)

Junior Dos Santos takes on Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight bout in the main headliner of UFC Fight Night 166 from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Round 1:

The main event is underway in Raleigh and the two touch gloves. Blaydes opens with an outside leg kick. The two continue to feel each other out as Blaydes pushes JDS towards the cage. Blaydes attempts a takedown and it’s defended. The two go back to the center of the cage, and Blaydes shoots again. JDS defends the takedown again and the two remain standing in the center. They both exchange low leg kicks and JDS nearly connects with a huge uppercut. Blaydes shoots again and pins JDS against the cage. A groin strike by Blaydes pauses the action. The action continues and JDS lands a clean strike. Blaydes lands a nice right overhand and then fakes the takedown. The two close the distance and Blaydes lands another clean strike followed by a takedown attempt, which is defended. Body kick from Blaydes is followed by a huge uppercut attempt by JDS to end the round.

10-9 Blaydes

Round 2:

The second round begins and Blaydes lands a clean left and then fakes a takedown attempt. The two circle, and JDS that throws a high kick that is checked. Blaydes lands a huge right over the top. JDS backs up against the fence and Blaydes lands a knee followed by multiple significant right hands, and the ref stops it.

Check out the highlights below:

OFFICIAL RESULT: Curtis Blaydes def. Junior Dos Santos via TKO, Round 2 1:06