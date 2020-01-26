UFC Raleigh Results: Michael Chiesa Defeats Raphael Dos Anjos Via Decision (Highlights)

In the co-headling act a former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos squared off against Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Round 1:

The co-main event begins and the two begin to feel each other out. RDA begins to close off the octagon, trying to back Chiesa up against the cage. RDA lands a quick overhand and Chiesa clinches up. They hand fight along the cage and Chiesa manages to get RDA’s back. Chiesa gains both underhooks and secures the takedown. Chiesa seems to nearly lock in multiple submission attempts, but RDA squeezes out. The two scramble on the canvas while Chiesa goes for more submission attempts. RDA manages to flip it around, gain control, and get the fight back standing. The two separate and RDA instantly lands a hard body kick. Chiesa closes the distances, attempts another takedown, and the round ends against the fence with Chiesa on RDA’s back.

10-9 Chiesa

Round 2:

The two begin the second round with hard strikes. Chiesa goes again for the takedown and the two scramble. RDA stands the fight back up and lands another hard leg kick. RDA throws a one-two and lands another calf kick, leading Chiesa to clinch up against the fence. Chiesa and RDA exchanged knees in the clinch while RDA completes a takedown. Chiesa gets back up, and the two begin exchanging strikes. RDA lands another calf kick while keeping his distance. RDA checks Chiesa’s kick and lands a good body shot. Chiesa shoots for a takedown and manages to bring the fight to the ground. The two continue to scramble in the last thirty seconds, but nothing comes of it.

10-9 RDA.

Round 3:

The third round begins and both exchange strikes. Chiesa shoots for a takedown against the cage, and successfully sweeps RDA to the ground. Chiesa maintains top control while attempting a kamura. He switches into a straight arm lock and RDA counters with a heel hook. The two continue the chess match on the ground while RDA attempts to land hammer fists from the bottom. With two minutes remaining the two slightly scramble, leading to Chiesa on top. Chiesa lands a couple of strikes to the body and head of RDA. The two continue position fighting on the canvas until the final bell rings.

Check out the highlights below:

Round 3: Chiesa 10-9

OFFICIAL RESULT: Michael Chiesa def.Raphael Dos Anjos (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)