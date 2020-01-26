UFC Raleigh Results: Alex Perez Defeats Jordan Espinosa Via Submission (Highlights)

Jordan Espinosa and Alex Perez meet in a flyweight bout in the main card of UFC Fight Night 166 from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Round 1:

The two touch gloves and Perez lands a low leg kick. Espinosa lands a one-two, which Perez counters with another low leg kick. The two are briefly split due to an eye poke warning. Perez backs Espinosa up against the cage as the two land small strikes. Perez gets the takedown and starts throwing elbows and punches to the body while trying to set up an arm triangle. Perez lands a few more elbows and sinks in an arm triangle/blood choke from the opposite side. Espinosa taps.

Check out the highlights below:

OFFICIAL RESULT: Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa via SUB Round 1 2:33