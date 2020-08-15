The UFC is back tonight (Sat., Aug. 15, 2020) with a heavyweight showdown from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Las Vegas will be the stage of UFC 252 and one of the most important fights in the history of the UFC heavyweight division. Stipe Miocic puts his belt on the line against Daniel Cormier for what will be the third fight in this exciting rivalry.

Daniel Cormier made it clear, this is his last fight. The former two-division champion intends on leaving the game on top with another belt to fill his already stacked trophy case. Miocic on the other hand plans on making it clear that he is the best heavyweight in UFC history. The champion has already broken the record for the most consecutive title defenses at heavyweight. After regaining his belt by knocking out Daniel Cormier in their second fight, he vows to go on another run as the champion and cement his legacy.

Intriguing prospect Sean O’Malley will look to keep his stardom when he takes on Marlon Vera in the co-main event. If “Suga” wins tonight it would be straight fifth win for him. Ever since he appeared on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series O’Malley is riding high.

Start Time And Streaming Platforms

The early prelims start at 7 p.m ET. You can watch the fights on the UFC fight Pass or ESPN+.

The ESPN prelims at 8 p.m ET. You can watch the fights on ESPN+ or ESPN.

The main card starts at 10 p.m ET. You can watch the fights on ESPN+.

You can access the entire fight card with an ESPN+ subscription and ordering the pay-per-view on the ESPN+ app or Website. For European viewers, you can order the pay-per-view on the UFC Fight Pass.

Full Fight Card And Results:

UFC 252 PPV Main Card: (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Stipe Miocic (19-3) vs. Daniel Cormier (22-2-1NC)

Sean O’Malley (12-0) vs. Marlon Vera (15-6-1)

Junior Dos Santos (21-7) vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1)

John Dodson (22-11) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (11-4)

Herbert Burns (11-2) vs. Daniel Pineda (18-11)

UFC 252 Preliminary Card: (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Jim Miller (32-14-1NC) vs. Vinc Pichel (11-2)

Felice Herrig (14-8) vs. Virna Jandiroba (15-1)

T.J. Brown (0-1) vs. Danny Chavez (10-3)

Livinha Souza (7-5) vs. Ashley Yoder (13-2)

UFC 252 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Chris Daukaus (8-3) vs. Parker Porter (10-5)

Kai Kamaka III (7-2) vs. Tony Kelley (6-1)

