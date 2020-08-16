Next up on this main card, we have some heavyweight action in Vegas. Former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos (21-7) faces off against one of the scariest contenders in the division, Jairzinho Rozenstruik (10-1).

Round 1

Both fighters come out orthodox. Dos Santos lands an early inside low kick. Rozenstruik retaliates with a low kick but Dos Santos lands to the body. Head kick blocked by Rozenstruik. Dos Santos is the most mobile fighter, he moves around but gets caught by a right hand from Rozenstruik. Both fighters miss with overhands, Dos Santos lands a low kick. Dos Santos keeps kicking Rozenstruik’s lead leg. Body kick lands for Dos Santos but Rozenstuik catches it and lands some punches. Dos Santos lands a right hand but gets countered with a left hook. A low strike by Rozenstruik forces the referee to stop the fight for a minute. Spinning kick blocked by Rozenstruik as the round ends.

10-9 Dos Santos

Round 2

Rozenstuik pressures Dos Santos and lands a right hand. Dos Santos lands to the body followed up by a leg kick. Right hand lands for Dos Santos, he lands a jab shortly after. Dos Santo sneaks in a left hook before retreating. A big right hand lands for Dos Santos. Rozenstruik pressures Dos Santos and looks to push the action. Right hand lands clean for Rozenstruik. Big right hand lands for Rozenstruik and he knocks Dos Santos down. Dos Santos tries to get up but he gets knocked back down again and the fight is over!

Official results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik wins by TKO at 3m47s of the second round.

Check the highlights below:

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1294838893016121344

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1294840505851711488

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1294840671526936579