Only Stipe Miocic is eligible to be the heavyweight GOAT if he wins this weekend at UFC 252.

That’s according to Curtis Blaydes who was commenting on the champion’s upcoming trilogy match with Daniel Cormier on Saturday.

Many have built the fight up with UFC president Dana White claiming the winner will not only come out on top in what is arguably the best trilogy in promotional history, but will also go down as the best UFC heavyweight of all time.

Blaydes only partly agrees, however.

“Whoever wins this fight will be the greatest heavyweight — no, I think if Stipe wins it, he goes down as the greatest, whatever that counts for,” Blaydes said on MMA Tonight. “… DC, he’ll be great but not the greatest. He hasn’t put in enough hours at that division against the best. “Stipe won against Alistair [Overeem], Junior [dos Santos], Fabricio [Werdum], all these OGs, he beat [Mark] Hunt, he put Hunt away. Those are the things, they matter to me. If he wins this, he’s the greatest heavyweight of all time.”

Blaydes: Fight Comes Down To Cormier’s Effort

As for how the fight will play out, Blaydes believes it all comes down to how much effort Cormier will put in what is expected to be his final foray inside the Octagon.

“He knows this is his last fight. Is he going to push? Is he going to get up when he needs to get up? … ‘I’ve had a great career. I’ve already taken a lot of punishment.’ You start to think about those things,” Blaydes added. “Are they gonna pop into his head if he ends up underneath Stipe, he’s getting ground and pounded. He knows what to do but will he have the willpower to get up and do it? “I think it all comes down to how much effort is DC willing to put into his last fight. … He’s either gonna want to leave it all in there or he’s gonna want to bring some home with him.”

You can listen to the full snippet below:

🚨 @RazorBlaydes265 breaks down the #UFC252 main event trilogy between Daniel Cormier & Stipe Miocic, and discusses where he thinks each guy falls in the GOAT conversation with a win. 🤔@RJcliffordMMA @jimmysmithmma pic.twitter.com/jCmp3zkNyk — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 14, 2020