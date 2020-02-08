How To Watch UFC 247 ‘Jones vs. Reyes’: Full Fight Card, Start Time & Results

How To Live Stream UFC 247 Tonight On ESPN+

UFC is returning to business tonight (Sat., Feb. 8, 2020) with UFC 247 PPV MMA event, which will go down from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

In the main headliner, a light heavyweight champion Jon Jones (25-1-1), will make his 11th title defense against Dominick Reyes (12-0). This fight will be Jon’s fourth title fight since December 2018. Most recently, he took out Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony Smith, and Thiago Santos.

Reyes is still relatively very young in his fighting career has the athletic and physical tool to hang with Jones. He has proved his way up after knocking out opponents with his insane left hand and counter-attacks.

Meanwhile, in the co-main, women’s Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her third title defense, and her fifth win a row when she collides against Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian.

More action in the main card, as heavyweight slugger Derrick Lewis will have an opportunity to put a show in front of his hometown audience when he clashes against Ilir Latifi. “Black Beast” is 1-2 in his last three fights, and a win for sure will bring some momentum for him.

Also, Mirsad Bektic will square off against Dan Ige in a featherweight bout. Bektic made some impressive wins since 2014 that made him a legit title contender, but his recent losses to Darren Elkins and, more recently, to Josh Emmett reduce his chances. Bektic will for sure have a tough test in Ige who’s a winner of four straight.

Preliminary card matches will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass, while the remaining ‘prelims’ start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, which is followed by the main card airs at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

Check out below UFC 247 fight card and results:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

265 lbs.: Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

145 lbs.: Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

265 lbs.: Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis

Preliminary Card (ESPN at 8 p.m. ET):

185 lbs.: Trevin Giles vs James Krause (Antonio Arroyo forced out)

125 lbs.: Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

170 lbs.: Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. Miles Johns

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

135 lbs.: Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

145 lbs.: Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal

https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1226177080607617024