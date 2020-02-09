UFC 247 Results: Valentina Shevchenko Dominates Katlyn Chookagian En-Route To Third Round TKO

Valentina Shevchenko defeats Katlyn Chookagian via TKO (G&P) in a dominate performance.

Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (18-3-0) defends her belt against top ranked challenger Katlyn Chookagian (13-2-0)

Round 1:

The co main event is underway as Shevchenko lands the first strike with a low kick. Chookagian lands a left kick to the leg as the two continue to find their range. Shevchenko lands a counter right hand as Chookagian comes in. Chookagian misses on a front kick and Shevchenko lands a big spinning back fist. Bullet lands a good one two combination and follows it with another leg kick.

Big Leg Kick from Shevchenko

Valentina continues to land strikes from a distance while she attacks the lead leg of Chookagian. Chookagian lands a good kick to the body, but Shevchenko is able to catch the kick and land a takedown. Big elbow with ten seconds left cuts Chookagian open as the bell rings.

10-9 Shevchenko

Round 2:

The second round is off and Chookagian lands a good leg kick. Shevchenko counters with a hard kick to the body. Chookagian tries to close the distance and “Bullet” lands another spinning kick to the body. The two exchange front kicks while still finding their range.

Valentina Lands a Spinning High Kick

A huge kick to the head followed by a couple quick strikes leads to a takedown for Shevchenko. Shevchenko continues to land strikes from side control with under a minute to go. Chookagian is able to get back into full guard as Shevchenko continues landing strikes from the top.

10-9 Shevchenko

Round 3:

Round three begins and the two fighters meet in the center. Chookagian lands a good high kick and follows it with a low kick.

Shevchenko Gets the Takedown

Bullet gets Chookagian in a mounted crucifix and begins landing vicious blows from the top. Shevchenko continues to land shots until the ref stops the fight.

Official Result: (Valentina Shevchenko defeats Katlyn Chookagian via TKO Round 3, 1:03)

