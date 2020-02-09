Jon Jones Uses Takedowns To Defeat Dominick Reyes Via UD in UFC 247 (Highlights)

Jon Jones dominated the later rounds in way to a Unanimous Decision over Dominick Reyes

Light Heavyweight champion Jon Jones (25-1-0, 1 NC) looks to defend his belt in his 15th title fight against recent star Dominick Reyes (12-0-0).

Round 1:

The main event and light heavyweight championship is underway in Houston! Reyes instantly lands a clean left and Jon starts to kick low early. Reyes goes for a high kick and Jones blocks it. Jones lands two more leg kicks as the Reyes continues to try and find his range. Reyes barely misses a long right hook, and Jones counters with another low kick.

Jones Trips as Reyes Lands Big Shot

Reyes lands a big strike and Jones goes down, but it looks like it was more of a trip. Jon is able to get back up but Reyes continues to land strikes. Reyes lands another left and Jones lands another inside leg kick. Reyes lands a high kick to the shoulder and follows it with a low kick. Reyes lands a kick to the body and Jones counters with a good left high kick that lands. Jon lands another high kick with under half a minute to go. Jones lands one more strike as the first round ends.

10-9 Reyes

Round 2:

The second round starts and Reyes lands nice calf kick. Reyes tries a body kick but it is checked by Jones. Dominick lands another good low kick, but Jones counters with a big body kick.

Reyes Lands a Shot and Swarms

Reyes lands a shot and chases down Jones, missing half the strikes he threw. Jones checks Reyes strong low kick and then throws a leg kick himself. Reyes tries a kick and Jon counters with a left hand. Jones lands a strong left hook from a distance. Jones misses a spinning back kick, and the two continue to fight at range. Reyes throws a big left that barely misses. Jones lands a crisp jab as Reyes came into the pocket. Reyes lands a good overhand right, but Jones counters with a high kick. Jones lands a big left hand in the pocket. Reyes touches Jones with a one-two, and lands another combo as the second round comes to a close.

10-9 Jones

Round 3:

Round three of the main event starts and Jones opens with an inside low kick. Reyes lands a big left high kick that does not seem to phase Jon. Reyes lands a hard round kick to the body and Jones keeps the pressure coming. Dominick lands two low leg kicks, and Jon counters with one of his own. Reyes misses on a huge shot but follows up with another leg kick. Reyes lands a good uppercut in the pocket and Jones follows with a high kick attempt.

Reyes Stuffs Jones Takedown

Reyes lands a big left to the body as he stuffed the takedown attempt. Jon lands a good right hand as Reyes throws a big high kick. Jones lands a good hook with a little under a minute remaining. Reyes lands a good body shot with a straight left. Jon goes for a flying knee as the round ends.

Round 4:

The championship rounds begin and Reyes starts with a body kick. Reyes lands two clean right hands and follows them up with a combination. Jones goes for a takedown and is stuffed. He is able to maintain a body lock.

Jones Gets the Takedown

Jon finally gets a takedown but Reyes is able to get up soon after. Big outside low kick by Jones leads to a takedown attempt. Jones lands a knee and an elbow in the clinch and the two separate. Jones lands another low kick and catches Reyes body kick. The two separate and Jones lands another leg kick. Jones lands a big body shot and follows it up with a clean elbow. Jones lands another good left hook, and goes right back to the low leg kick. Jones lands a body shot and powerful left hook as the fourth round ends.

10-9 Jones

Round 5:

The fifth and final round of the main event begins! Reyes starts the action with a clean left cross. Jones shoots in for a takedown and is able to get Dominick to the canvas. Reyes gets back up to his feet but Jones does not let up on the pressure. Jones lands a good elbow in the pocket as he slips Reyes’ strike. Jon lands a low kick and follows it with a huge kick to the body.

Jon Jones Lands Another Big Kick to the Body

Jones continues his pressure and lands a big left hand. A spinning back kick to the body connects for Jones. Jon misses a high kick and Reyes lands a counter. Jones continues to land leg kicks with under a minute to go. Jones attempts a spinning back fist, and the fight goes to the judges.

10-9 Jones

Official Result: Jon Jones defeats Dominick Reyes via Unanimous Decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Check The Highlights Below:

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS. 🔥 Jones and Reyes – who takes it?! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/I33obPBD3i — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

The challenger pushing the pace in R4! 🏆 The LHW gold hangs in the balance! #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/IqnJzawvMY — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020

⏰ WE GO THE FULL 25 MINUTES. WHAT. A. FIGHT. Has Reyes done enough to dethrone Jones? Sound off! ⬇️ #UFC247 pic.twitter.com/iO9kiCHaai — UFC (@ufc) February 9, 2020