UFC 247 Results: Derrick Lewis defeats Ilir Latifi via UD

Derrick Lewis beats Ilir Latifi in front of his hometown via unanimous decision.

The #6 heavyweight, and hometown favorite, Derrick Lewis (22-7-0, 1 NC) kicks off the main card of UFC 247 against Ilir Latifi (14-7-0, 1 NC) in his heavyweight debut.

Round 1:

The two meet in the center of the octagon and UFC 247’s main card is underway in Houston! Nearly a minute in and the two remain feeling out one another. Lewis throws the first strike and instantly initiates the clinch against the fence. Latifi lands a clean short right in the clinch and the two separate.

Flying Knee By Derrick Lewis

Lewis lands a flying knee and the two clinch up again against the fence. Latifi switches Lewis around and almost gets a single leg takedown. Lewis stuffs the attempt, and the two are back up against the fence. A couple small strikes are landed by each in the clinch, and the ref separates the two. Lewis throws a high kick that nearly connects. Lewis lands another high kick followed by short shots, and the two end up clinched against the fence again. Latifi goes for another takedown attempt but is stuffed for the third time. As the two separate, Latifi whiffs an overhand. Lewis ends the round after another flying knee attempt to the body. The bell rings with the two clinched against the fence.

10-9 Lewis

Round 2:

The second round starts and we see another left high kick from Lewis. Latifi lands a good low kick, but Lewis counters with a straight left. Latifi lands another leg kick. Lewis follows this with a switch kick and another jumping knee attempt. The two are back to the fence in the clinch with Latifi looking for a takedown. Lewis lands a knee from the clinch and flips Latifi against the cage.

Latifi Lands a Takedown

After a short elbow in the clinch, Latifi finally lands a takedown. Latifi begins to land small strikes to the body and head from top mount. After a ref warning to keep it busy, the fighters are stood up. Lewis begins to let his hands go and lands some strikes. Lewis attempts another kick, and Latifi is able to trip Lewis and secure another takedown. The round ends as Latifi lands some shots from the top.

10-9 Latifi

Round 3:

Third and final round begins and Lewis throws a huge right. Lewis closes in and lands a sharp right. Lewis goes for another knee to the body and Latifi is able to secure the clinch against the fence.

Latifi Lands Another Takedown

Latifi begins landing strikes from the top as Lewis tries to scramble up. Latifi does not advance position from half guard and continues to control position. Lewis is able to get up and the two separate. Lewis tries a high knee again and follows it up with heavy strikes. Latifi is able to clinch up and again take the fight to the fence. Lewis lands a short knee in the clinch but is unable to separate. Latifi lands a takedown but Lewis is right back up. Lewis lands a high kick and a short hook. Lewis is able to separate again in the clinch and begins landing huge strikes on Latifi. The round ends as Lewis attempts one more huge strike.

Round 3: 10-9 Lewis

Official Result: Derrick Lewis defeats Ilir Latifi via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

