VIDEO: Wanderlei Silva Son Scores Brutal TKO In Muay Thai Debut

Thor, Son Of Wanderlei Silva Wins Muay Thai Debut

Wanderlei Silva is one of the most feared strikers in all of MMA. It would appear that this skill is genetic, as evident with his son, Thor’s Muay Thai debut.

Thor Silva competed in his first amateur Muay Thai bout over the weekend. The bout took place against a young man named Miguel, in a local event in Curitiba, Brazil. Thor would need just 30 seconds to brutalize his opponent, finishing the bout by TKO. Wanderlei uploaded footage of the fight to Instagram.

“When I fought for the first time in my life, I won by KO at the same 30 sec fight, just like my son did today! Congratulations son@thorsiilvashowed a unique professionalism in preparing for this fight! Congratulations to Miguel your adv for the courage to come to Curitiba fight against the son of Wanderlei Silva, keep training I’m sure that this bravery will take you very far in our sport, I want to thank the support of all my dear friends, and I ask you to follow the now “fighter” @thorsiilva! Q proud I am today thank you son love you ❤️!”

As Silva mentions in the post, Thor followed very closely in his father’s footsteps. Apparently Wandy only needed 30 seconds to finish his first opponent as well. Quite the line of strong, violent genetics they have there.

Congrats to Wanderlei Silva, and his son Thor, on the big victory. It will be interesting to see if he eventually makes the transition to MMA. Either way, his combat sports career is off to a great start.