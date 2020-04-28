Vitor Belfort Reveals He’s Fighting Alain Ngalani In ONE Championship Debut

Belfort’s ONE Debut Still In The Works

It’s been over a year since Vitor Belfort signed with ONE Championship but there now appears to be some progress when it comes to his debut fight.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is yet to compete for the Singapore-based promotion and it looks like his debut will be delayed even longer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he seems to have locked down an opponent in ONE Championship heavyweight Alain Ngalani. And Belfort is a fan of the matchup.

“I like it,” Belfort told Asian MMA. “He’s a very tough competitor and very skilled and very strong. A big man. That’s what I’m looking for, for a good challenge.”

Ngalani is known for his huge stature and Muay Thai kickboxing experience.

He last competed in March 2019 when he suffered a TKO defeat to Mauro Cerilli taking his mixed martial arts record to 4-5-1.

But Belfort is focused more on himself than Ngalani.

“It’s hard to see yourself in situations,” Belfort added when asked how he felt he matches up with Ngalani. “The way I describe it — I’m focused on what my skills and what my strength is, not where my weakness is. So that being said, I’m focused on Belfort, not on him.”

It is not known which weight class Belfort will be competing in nor is there an expected date for his debut given that ONE Championship recently postponed all its May shows.