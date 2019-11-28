(Video) Vitor Belfort is RIPPED Once Again Like His Prime

Vitor Belfort Looks Like Himself in His Prime Again

Vitor Belfort is a UFC legend and one of the OG’s of MMA. Most remembered for the beginning era of the UFC and his time in Pride, Victor is a certified future Hall of Famer. Belfort announced his retirement from the sport in 2018 after a KO loss from Lyoto Machida at UFC 224. Now, it looks like Vitor is making a return to the sport. And, his post – UFC size and power is reminiscent of his old days in his prime.

Vitor Shows Off Physique While Training

Recently, a video of the Brazillian training hit the internet. The footage was released from EVOLVE MMA, who is currently ranked as the #1 MMA gym in all of Asia. In the video, Vitor is shown training his striking skills on Muay Thai pads.

“Every time he’s in Singapore, UFC World Champion Vitor “The Phenom” Belfort @vitorbelfort makes sure to train with Trainer of World Champions Yodkunsup Por Pongsawang @yodmaster from the EVOLVE Fight Team,” wrote Evolve MMA.

Fans immediately recognized the newly found physical stature of Vitor once again. And, many have said that the current physique of Belfort is reminiscent of his old body. The one before the UFC implemented its drug testing policy with anti-doping agency USADA.

Belfort’s MMA Comeback

Belfort is expected to make his MMA debut for the Asian promotion One Championship in 2020. Even though the deal is not completely finalized, ONE’s CEO Chatri Sityodtong is excited for the future involving Belfort.

Although he is 42 years old, Vitor still has a lot of fight in him. And, when he finally gets an opponent in ONE, it’ll more than likely have very high placement on the card.

For now, fans can expect many more videos of Vitor showing off his speed and power as he prepares to make his comeback.