(Video) New UFC Champ Glover Teixeira Treated Like Royalty In Homecoming

To the victor, goes the spoils.

Road To Gold

For Glover Teixeira, it was a long road to get the spoils that come with winning a UFC title. He would finally get the gold around his waist in his second attempt, where he submitted Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267.

Teixeira, 42, would become the second-oldest fighter to become a UFC champion, behind Randy Couture at 45. It took him more than 10 years in the promotion to finally hold his first world title.

Homecoming

After a victorious week in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, it was time for the new champion to return home.

One airplane flight later, Teixeira had touched down in his hometown of Danbury, Connecticut. What would follow his arrival was simply amazing.

Many of his friends, family and fans were there to greet and congratulate the 42 year-old on accomplishing his life-long dream of becoming a UFC Champion. It might not have been thousands of people surrounding new champ Charles Oliveira in the favelas of Brazil, but the people of Danbury knew how to host a warm welcome.