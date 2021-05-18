(Video) Charles Oliveira Celebrated with Mural and Parade in Brazil After Title Win

Charles Oliveira becoming UFC lightweight champion was proof that hard work and dedication work. Furthermore, winning inside the octagon is still rewarded, contrary to the belief that famous fighters get rewarded first. Since winning the title, Oliveira has returned home to Brazil, bringing the hero’s welcome that he deserves.

UFC 262

The biggest prize of the night is on the line at UFC 262. Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira squared off in the main event bout of the night to crown a new lightweight champion. The vacated championship was up for grabs after a long reign for now-retired former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Beginning the fight, Charles started with low kicks to compromise Chandler’s lead leg. Next, he went for a takedown, and the rest of the first round nearly remained there until Chandler was able to reverse and begin some ground and pound work.

At the beginning of the second round, Oliveira almost immediately lands a left hook to rock Chandler. He landed a furious flurry and knocked out Chandler, winning the UFC lightweight title.

Brazil Celebates Charles Oliveira Title Win

After the fight, Charles spoke about how proud he was to realize a lifelong dream of capturing the title and to do it for Brazil.

“I deserve it, I wanted to come here and show I’m the best,” Oliveira said. “Hey Dana, you brought him from Bellator, I told you I was gonna knock him out. I came and knocked him out. I proved to everybody I’m the lion of lions.” “Michael you’re a great champion, but today was my day. Favela, it’s ours,” Oliveira added. “Michael said I couldn’t take the pressure and he hit, hit, hit, and I’m still here. Jesus, here’s the belt. Thank you Houston, thank you Brazil, this belt is for all of us.”

Now that Oliveira has returned to Brazil, the country was just as excited for his title win as he was to bring it to them. Dedicated fans created murals, and fanfare filled the streets to celebrate “Do Bronx.”

How great is this? Homecoming victory parade for @CharlesDoBronxs in Guarujá, Brasil today. (🎥 @diegolimacb) pic.twitter.com/YqvHNZ6qrC — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 17, 2021

Perhaps they’ll be many more nights sleeping with the title in the bed.