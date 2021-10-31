Jon Jones Shows Support To Glover Teixeira After Title Win: “You Are A Real G”

The long quest for UFC gold is finally over for Brazil’s Glover Teixeira.

The 42 year-old would become the oldest first-time champion in UFC history at UFC 267. The lifelong dream would come true for Teixeira who tapped out Jan Blachowicz with a rear-naked choke in round 2. He finally had gold around his waist.

It was a steep climb for the UFC veteran to reach the very top. On his first ascent to a title shot, he would go against then-champion Jon Jones. The young Teixeira’s momentum coming off of a 20-fight win streak wouldn’t be enough to get the title off ‘Bones’.

7 years after defeating Teixeira, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion would show praise to the new kingpin at 205.

“Yo Glover you are a real G my friend, so happy for you. Let’s go Brazil!” “Yo 42 years old, that’s wild. How inspiring.”

It was all love from Jon Jones. However, he didn’t share the same sentiment for Glover’s opponent, Jan Blachowicz…