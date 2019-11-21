Valentina Shevchenko Defends Flyweight Title Against Katlyn Chookagian At UFC 247

Valentina Shevchenko vs Katlyn Chookagian Made Official

Valentina Shevchenko officially has an opponent for her next title defense. She will be taking on Katlyn Chookagian in February.

Shevchenko has looked nearly unstoppable since moving to the 125lb division. The weight class was designed with her in mind, and she has made it worth their time. Moreover, she has completely dominated the competition in this division, beating Liz Carmouche in her last outing.

Since that fight, fans have been wondering when Shevchenko will be fighting again. However, that wait is over, according to a report from ESPN. It would seem that “The Bullet” will be taking Katlyn Chookagian, at UFC 247 on February 8th.

The flyweight title will be defended in February, sources tell @arielhelwani pic.twitter.com/atUkeh9p5l — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 21, 2019

This bout will see Valentina Shevchenko look to get her third title defense. On the other hand, she is taking on Chookagian, who has won five of her last six bouts. Additionally, she won both of her fights in 2019. against Jennifer Maia and Joanne Calderwood.

In addition to Shevchenko vs Chookagian, UFC 247 will also feature the heavyweight debut of Ilir Latifi. He will be taking on the ever-exciting Derrick Lewis. Furthermore, the card also currently features such names as Ovince Saint Preux, and Juan Adams. Not much else is known about the card yet, outside of the fact that it will take place in Houston, Texas.

Valentina Shevchenko is looking to continue her reign of dominance in the UFC’s Women’s Flyweight division. However, Katlyn Chookagian will be standing in her way on February 8th. How do you see this bout turning out when it goes down?