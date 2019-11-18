Ilir Latifi To Make Heavyweight Debut Against Derrick Lewis

Ilir Latifi To Make Move To Heavyweight, Face Derrick Lewis

It would appear that Ilir Latifi is no longer a light heavyweight. It appears that he will be moving to heavyweight, for a fight with Derrick Lewis.

Latifi was a mid level fighter in the UFC’s Light Heavyweight division. The Swedish fighter went 7-5 in the organization’s 205lb class, with his most notable win being against Ovince Saint Perux in 2018. However, his two most recent fights have been losses. He lost a decision to Corey Anderson last December, before being finished by Volkan Oezdemir in August.

As a result, it seems that Latifi has made the decision to change weight classes. According to a report from ESPN, he will be making the move to heavyweight. Additionally, he will be facing off against former title challenger Derrick Lewis. The bout is expected to take place in Lewis’s hometown of Houston, Texas, in February. However it is important to note that neither the bout, nor the venue are official.

If he does face Ilir Latifi in Texas, Derrick Lewis will be looking for his second straight win. He lost in his title bid against Daniel Cormier, as well as his rebound against Junior Dos Santos. However, he was most recently able to bounce back with a win over Blagoy Ivanov.

This would be the first fight at heavyweight for Ilir Latifi since his second pro fight in 2008. Nevertheless, he is jumping straight into the deep end with the ever dangerous Derrick Lewis. Either way, this will be a fun fight for his UFC heavyweight debut.