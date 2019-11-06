Usman Goes In On Covington: ‘I’m The One Living The American Dream’

Kamaru Usman Breaks Down Colby Covington’s Political Angle

It is no secret that Colby Covington takes a political approach to his trash talk in the UFC. However, Kamaru Usman has some thoughts on this angle.

Usman and Covignton have a ton of bad blood between them. They have been going back and forth since before Usman won the welterweight title. Furthermore, it is an extremely personal beef, with the two even coming to blows.

One of the recurring themes of the trash talk between the two, is the subject of patriotism. Covington is an outspoken Trump supporter, while Usman is a Nigerian immigrant. Therefore, Colby has called into question how “American” Usman is, which is something that bothers Usman.

In a recent interview with Kristine Leahy, Kamaru Usman addressed these issues. He addressed the importance of immigrants in American history. Additionally, he questioned Covington’s own claim to being American.

“This country is built off of immigrants, so when did we get to the point where it’s like we need to divide, we need to push this immigrant out, or that immigrant, or separate, and so I feel like that’s what he’s pushing. That’s what he’s trying to say, and I need to let him know that I am more American than he is. I am absolutely more American than he is.”

Kamaru went on, explaining what makes him more American than Covington

“I’m an immigrant who came here, worked his tail off to get to where I am. I did everything right, I didn’t cheat anybody. I didn’t lie, I didn’t do any of the things that they’re trying to say immigrants do. Didn’t do any of that. I paid my dues, and I got what he wanted. I’m sitting up here, and he’s down here looking up at me, so I need to remind him, I’m more American than he is. I’m the one living the American Dream.”

While it will not decide who is more patriotic, these two will be able to decide who the better fighter is. Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington will face off at UFC 245, on December 14th, to settle this grudge.