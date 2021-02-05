UFC Vegas 18 Weigh-Ins: Alistair Overeem, Alexander Volkov Make Weight For Heavyweight Banger

The UFC is back in Las Vegas this weekend, with a heavyweight clash in the main event. This is the weigh-in results for UFC Vegas 18: Alistair Overeem vs Alexander Volkov.

After having a slew of cards in a short amount of time, the UFC took a bit of a break as it returned from Abu Dhabi. Now they are set to have their first event in the United States since last December.

Headlining this card is the seemingly immortal Alistair Overeem, who is riding a two-fight winning streak. Standing across from him is Alexander Volkov, who is hoping to put together a streak of his own after going 2-2 in his last four.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champ Frankie Edgar has his second stint at bantamweight, taking on Cory Sandhagen. Also on the card is notable names like Michael Johnson and Clay Guida, as well as the promotional debut of former Rizin champ Manel Kape.

UFC Vegas 18 Weigh-In Results

Before they can take the cage on Saturday night, all 26 fighters competing at UFC Vegas 18 will have to step on the scales. Friday morning saw the early weigh-ins take place.

Every single fighter made weight for their respective bouts. The prelim fight between Devonte Smith and Justin Jaynes is taking place at a 160lb catchweight, which both men achieved.

Below are the full results of Friday’s weigh-ins:

Main Card (ESPN+, 8pm EST/5pm PST)

Alistair Overeem (255lb) vs Alexander Volkov (264lb)

Cory Sandhagen (135.5lb) vs Frankie Edgar (135.5lb)

Michael Johnson (154.5lb) vs Clay Guida (155lb)

Alexandre Pantoja (125.5lb) vs Manel Kape (125.5lb)

Cody Stamann (144.5lb) vs Askar Askar (145lb)

Diego Ferreira (155lb) vs Beneil Dariush (156lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN+, 5pm EST/2pm PST)

Mike Rodriguez (205lb) vs Danilo Marques (205lb)

Devonte Smith (159.5lb) vs Justin Jaynes (159lb) (160lb catchweight)

Karol Rosa (135lb) vs Joselyne Edwards (135lb)

Molly McCann (126lb) vs Lara Fritzen Procopio (125.5lb)

Seung Woo Choi (145.5lb) vs Youssef Zalal (146lb)

Martin Day (146lb) vs Timur Valiev (145.5lb)

Ode Osbourne (143.5lb) vs Jerome Rivera (145lb)

Highlights and Faceoffs

