Alistair Overeem Wants To Snatch The Belt And ‘Retire Immediately’

Few people have the type of lengthy career at the highest level of MMA, that Alistair Overeem has had. He knows that he is reaching the end of the line, and is hoping to get one last shot at the title before he hangs up the gloves.

Beginning his career in 1999, Overeem spent his early years doing both MMA and kickboxing. However he has spent way more time with the former, as he has clocked in an astounding 66 professional fights.

Despite this long career, the Reem is 40 years old, 4-1 in his last five, and riding a two-fight winning streak as he prepares to headline a Fight Night Card against Alexander Volkov. There is legitimate momentum behind the crafty veteran.

Alistair Overeem Sets Out Retirement Plan

Heading into this fight, Alistair Overeem is not exactly close to the title picture. However in the rather shallow heavyweight division, a three-fight winning streak is nothing to ignore, plus he is ranked at 5.

Speaking in a recent interview, the heavyweight legend says that he is hoping to earn one more crack at the UFC belt. His dream scenario would see him get gold and retire from competition.

“There definitely is momentum because we’re two wins (in a row),” Overeem said. “I think my fights are good, they’re exciting. I think we’ve just got to keep this trajectory going and another title shot will be there, and that will be my last because my time is running out, which is fine. I’ve had a great career, I’m having a great career. “But we also have to be realistic, and that’s a little bit where the final run comes from. I’m not going to keep fighting until I’m 45. “It’s going to be one final run, then it’s going to be thank you everybody for watching, and see you in the next life. I would retire immediately (after winning the title). There’s nothing to prove at that point.”

This is a lofty goal for Alistair Overeem, but stranger things have happened in the sport. Not to mention the last time he fought Stipe Miocic, he came insanely close to knocking out and submitting the champ.

Do you think the Reem will be able to earn another UFC title shot?