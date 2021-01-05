Cory Sandhagen: ‘It’s Gotta Be A Title Shot’ Next With Big Win Over Frankie Edgar

Number two ranked bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen faces one of the biggest tests of his career, in his next fight against Frankie Edgar. He feels that a win here would undoubtedly propel him to a title shot next.

For the last few years, the UFC has been looking at Sandhagen as the next big thing at 135lb. If he had gotten past Aljamain Sterling in June, he would have likely already fought for the bantamweight title.

Unfortunately he did not do that, losing by submission in the first. Since then, he rebounded with a solid win over Marlon Moraes, and is now set to face former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory Sandhagen (@enterthesandman135)

Cory Sandhagen Demands A Title Shot

This is easily going to be the biggest test that Cory Sandhagen has ever been through. Frankie Edgar is one of the best to ever do it, and is still one of the top fighters in the world at 38 years old.

Speaking in a recent interview, Cory explained that he does not buy into the idea that Edgar is too old to be a threat. In fact, he is expecting the best version of Frankie that we have ever seen, when they face off on February 6th.

“I think that he looked really good against Munoz. I think his other two (losses) were unfortunate,” Sandhagen said. “I think that he’s still good man. I think 38 isn’t as old as people think, and I’m anticipating a Frankie that’s going to be just as good as the old Frankie, if there’s a difference between the two.”

It is safe to say that Cory Sandhagen has a lot respect for Edgar, but he is still looking for a big win here. In fact, he feels that if he can get past the former champ, this will undoubtedly score him a title shot.

“I think it’s gotta be a title shot, if it makes sense in my head. That’s why I took the fight more than anything,” Sandhagen explained. “I think if I beat Frankie and I keep myself busy, and I don’t play this game of ‘Oh I’m the number two guy so I deserve it after that. I’m not going to play that game with the UFC. “I wanted to stay busy, I wanted a big name, I wanted someone that is good, and Edgar’s it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory Sandhagen (@enterthesandman135)

What About TJ Dillashaw?

The only person that has the potential to interfere with Cory Sandhagen getting the next shot at UFC gold with a win over Edgar, is TJ Dillashaw. The former champ is returning from suspension, and could sneak ahead of Cory.

However the Sandman does not like that idea. He said that he would be quite disappointed in the UFC if they gave Dillashaw an immediate title shot after coming off of a USADA suspension for steroids.

“I think TJ definitely needs a win over one of these top guys too, before he comes back and fights for a belt,” Sandhagen said. “I heard him say he’s playing the financially secure card, and ‘I’ll wait for a title shot,’ this and that. We’ve been putting in work while you’ve been gone. So that would kind of be a bummer if they just gave it to him.”

Cory Sandhagen makes some good points about his deservedness of a title shot. Of course he has to get past Frankie Edgar first, and that is not an easy task for any man.