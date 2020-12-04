The first UFC event of December goes down this weekend, with UFC Vegas 16. This is the results from the weigh-ins, as each fighter took to the scales.

UFC Vegas 16 will be headline by a clash of middleweights, as Jack Hermansson looks to keep his winning streak alive and establish himself as a top middleweight contender. However it has not been easy for him to find an opponent, as his original bout with Darren Till was changed to a fight with Kevin Holland, but a positive COVID-19 test swapped Holland for Marvin Vettori on a week’s notice. In addition to this bout, there are some other notable names on the main card, including prospect Nate Landwher and a co-main event between Ovince Saint Preux and Jamahal Hill to name a few. Top to bottom, this is a fairly decent card that has a lot of potential for great action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ufc (@ufc)

UFC Vegas 16 Weigh-In Results

As per the usual, before the fighters step into the Octagon tomorrow night for UFC Vegas 16, they must first beat the scales. All 22 fighters stepped up to make their respective weight limits. Ovince Saint Preux missed the mark for his light heavyweight co-main event, coming in 1.5lb over.

These are the UFC Vegas 16 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 10pm ET/7pm PT)

Jack Hermansson (185.5lb) vs Marvin Vettori (186lb)

Ovince Saint Preux ( 207.5lb ) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5lb)

) vs Jamahal Hill (205.5lb) Gabriel Benitez (155.5lb) vs Justin Jaynes (156lb)

Montana De La Rosa (125.75lb) vs Taila Santos (125.5lb)

Roman Dolidze (205lb) vs John Allan (205lb)

Nate Landwehr (145.5lb) vs Movsar Evloev (145.5lb)

Prelim Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 7pm ET/4pm PT)

Louis Smolka (134.5lb) vs Jose Quinonez (135lb)

Matt Wiman (155.5lb) vs Jordan Leavitt (155.5lb)

Jimmy Flick (125.5lb) vs Cody Durden (125.5lb)

Ilia Topuria (145lb) vs Damon Jackson (145lb)

Gian Villante (243lb) vs Jake Collier (264.5lb)

Weigh-In Highlights and Faceoffs

⚖️ = 185.5lbs@JackTheJokerMMA hits the scales and is good to go!#UFCVegas16 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/7CR0elwZtY — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 4, 2020

⚖️ = 185lbs Marvin Vettori makes weight! The Italian Dream is ready for his first main event!#UFCVegas16 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/D5lSr8Ael5 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 4, 2020

⚖️ = 207.5lbs A drained-looking OSP misses weight for #UFCVegas16. pic.twitter.com/cK2SP7CeOp — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 4, 2020

⚖️ = 205.5lbs Jamahal Hill hits scales ahead of his fight against OSP 👊#UFCVegas16 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD pic.twitter.com/5dHPeEXnI1 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 4, 2020