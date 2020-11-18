Seemingly trolling, Darren Till was trying to throw his name out there as a cornerman for Mike Perry. Yet to the Englishman, this was a genuine offer, and he would have taken his role seriously.

Till has been trolling Perry for a while, even going as far as to create an entire website just to mock the UFC welterweight. That is why, when Mike Perry revealed that he would auctioning a spot in his corner for his next fight, and Darren volunteered to fill the role, people thought that he was still messing with Perry. Yet Darren insisted that this was a genuine offer, while still simultaneously making jokes about throwing the towel in if he got the spot.

You are probs right, I won’t have tine to throw the towel in. #RawDog https://t.co/t5YowGr4ym pic.twitter.com/FUaWUv2SfG — D (@darrentill2) October 6, 2020

Darren Till Would Corner Mike Perry The Fight Him Afterwards

It would appear that Darren Till was actually quite serious about cornering Mike Perry. Speaking recently in an interview, he explained that if he had gotten the gig to corner Mike, that he would have conducted himself with the upmost amount of professionalism. Of course, whatever happens after that is completely up in the air.

“I was being sincere,” Till said. “Through all the jokes and the drama and the offensive stuff, I was going to go there, corner Mike Perry, be as professional as possible, and then maybe have a fight outside with him after it. “I think he would have considered it. I was going to go there and be sincere and professional, and ultimately get Mike Perry the win,” Till continued. “I was being 100% sincere. I wanted to corner him, I wanted to speak to him, I wanted to fight him in the back of the UFC after his fight. But I want him to win on Saturday. I’m always rooting for him even though I know deep down that he hates me.”

Mike Perry Needs To Be Top Ten

All jokes aside, Darren Till knows that Mike Perry wants to fight him. However he does not think this is something that is going to happen any time soon. Although Darren is coming off a loss, it was to the former champion up a weight class from Mike, who is not even ranked at welterweight currently. So he says that Perry needs to move up the ladder a bit more before they even consider fighting each other.

“Mike Perry talks about matchmaking and fighting me. He’s not in a position to fight me right now,” Till said. “I’m fighting the elite of the elite of the elite. I’m sorry to say, I am an elite. I take chances, I take risks, and it’s all going to pay off for me in the end. Mike Perry needs to break that top ten first before he thinks about fighting me. And he’s a lower weight class. As much as I have a lot of respect for him, right now he’s not even in touching distance of being able to fight me. It’s just the way it is.”

Did you think that Darren Till would be in Mike Perry’s corner at UFC 254? Would you like to see these two fight at some point?