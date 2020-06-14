Up next is a heated match-up between Karl Roberson and Martin Vettori in the co-main event.

Round 1

Both fighter take the center of the cage and start looking for an opening. Nice one-two from Vettori, Roberson lands a big kick to Vettori’s lead leg. Big right hand from Roberson, Vettori gets the clinch and attempts the takedown but Robertson trips him. He can’t maintain position and Vettori reverses the position. Vettori pushes Roberson against the fence and attempts a guillotine but a nice scramble from Roberson gets him out. Vettori attempts another guillotine but Roberson scrambles out again. Vettori is now on top landing a lot of ground and pound. He sinks in the choke and… that’s it Roberson taps and Marvin Vettori wins by submission.

Official results: Marvin Vettori wins by rear-naked choke in the very first round.

Check the highlights below:

When you beat the guy you have bad blood with 😳@MarvinVettori #UFCVegas2 pic.twitter.com/FqTMvtwW27 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 14, 2020