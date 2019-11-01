Pic: UFC Unveils The ‘BMF Title’ Ahead Of UFC 244 Main Headliner Bout, Conor Mcgregor Takes Aim

Promotion Officially Unveils The ‘BMF Title’ Ahead of Mavidal vs. Diaz Bout At UFC 244

UFC 244 “Masvidal vs. Diaz” PPV MMA event is set to take place tomorrow night (Sat, Nov 2, 2019) from inside the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Welterweights Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will fight for ‘BMF Title’ (Bad Mother F*cker), which is recently unveiled by UFC.

The winner of the UFC 244 main event will walk away with the belt. Moreover, WWE superstar and famous actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be in attendance and present this belt to the winner, which costs $50k.

Here’s the first look of BMF belt and former UFC champ Conor Mcgregor who’s making headlines for some time that he wants to fight for the belt and calls for dibs.

Tell them I want that spit shined. https://t.co/6Yci9w9Wcf — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 1, 2019

Here’s more detail look of Dana White representing the belt:

Who do you think will walk away with the BMF title tomorrow night?