The UFC hopes to cap off a pretty strong year with a pair of big matchups in the welterweight division. Among them would be the rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

When Masvidal and Diaz faced off for the first time, it was an absolutely enormous deal for the sport. The event was massive, with appearances from the likes of Donald Trump and Dwayne Johnson, and the UFC created a new belt specifically for the fight, which was said to determine the Baddest Mother F—er. Ultimately however, the fight would be a dud, ending in between the third and fourth rounds, as the doctor was unhappy with a cut on Nate’s face, awarding the win and belt to Jorge.

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz 2 Happening This Year?

Due to the disappointing way the first fight ended, some wanted to see Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz run it back. In the wake of Jorge’s failed chance at winning welterweight gold, it seems that this rematch will be happening soon. According to reports, the UFC has officially booked a welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns for UFC 253, on December 12th. Moreover it seems the UFC is trying to book the BMF title rematch for the same date, although it is not official, and may instead go down in January.

“Dana White (@danawhite) confirms UFC targeting Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) rematch. No deal for that one yet. First reported by @TMZ, for 12/12. That date still needs to be worked out. January also a possibility, per sources.”

Dana White (@danawhite) confirms UFC targeting Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) vs. Nate Diaz (@NateDiaz209) rematch. No deal for that one yet. First reported by @TMZ, for 12/12. That date still needs to be worked out. January also a possibility, per sources. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) September 1, 2020

The general reaction in the MMA community for this news seems mixed. Many people felt that, in spite of the way of how the bout ended, Jorge Masvidal was in control for the majority of the fight. On the other hand, fans of Nate Diaz are quick to assure you that he was only beginning to pick things up in the latter rounds. Regardless, the questions seem like they will be answered soon.