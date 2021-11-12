Conor McGregor Trashes ‘Hoe In A Housecoat’ Jorge Masvidal For Fight Withdrawal, ‘Gamebred’ Fires Back

Jorge Masvidal was forced out of his fight with Leon Edwards due to injury. It seems that Conor McGregor is not particularly happy to see that happen, and has lashed out.

There have been talks of a fight between McGregor and Masvidal for a while, considering the fact that they are two of the biggest stars in the sport. They have gone back and forth on a number of occasions, but for the most part it has been relatively friendly banter.

That changed recently though, after news broke that Jorge was out of his UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards, due to an undisclosed injury. For some reason, Conor was not happy to hear that news, and took to his Twitter, essentially on Jorge’s birthday no less, tearing into the welterweight for pulling out, and saying that he should be stripped of his BMF title.

“It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a b—ch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The f—k was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf!” McGregor wrote.

It’s also Jorge masvadal birthday but he a bitch for bottling the fight against Leon. Fuck your “injury” You sign to fight, you fight. Strip that belt from him that he never even won. Hoe in a housecoat. The fuck was that about as well? Last seasons Versace house coat hahaha wtf! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 12, 2021

Jorge Masvidal Fires Back At Conor McGregor

Naturally, this comment from Conor McGregor picked up momentum, and eventually got back to Jorge Masvidal. It is safe to say that “Gamebred” was not pleased with what he saw.

Taking to his own social media, he fired back at the Irishman, saying that he was off his medicine. He then told the former champ-champ to go back to fighting old men in bars, and leave him alone.

“I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars” Masvidal wrote.

I guess you’re off your meds again barking up the wrong tree and don’t be upset your client was about to be blessed with the biggest pay day of his life and now you don’t get a dime off his whack ass. Too much man for you little guy go back to fighting old dudes in bars — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 12, 2021

This is a fiery exchange between two of the biggest starts in the sport. Dana White has famously said that Jorge Masvidal is too big for Conor McGregor, but it seems like there is enough animosity there for a fight to materialize.