It was quite the spectacle when The Rock presented the novel BMF title to Jorge Masvidal last November. Now it seems that Dwayne Johnson has his own version of that title, which he gets to have just in time for UFC 251 this weekend.

With Johnson being from the same area as Jorge Masvidal, he had a certain built in respect for the UFC welterweight. That is why, when Jorge was fighting Nate Diaz for the Baddest Mother F—er belt, “Gamebred” asked for The Rock to present the belt if he were victorious. The Rock agreed, and sure enough came to UFC 244, and wrapped the strap around Jorge’s waist.

Dwayne Johnson Gets His Own BMF Belt

It would seem that Dwayne Johnson has gotten a unique piece of memorabilia to remember being a part of this massive moment. According to a post to his Instagram, the UFC sent him his own version of the BMF belt, which was made uniquely for the fight. It is unclear if this was just one of the replica belts that the promotion sells online, or if it was an exact copy of the original, but it is still cool nonetheless.

“This BMF (Bad Motherf*cker) Title just arrived and displayed in my office.

A gift from my brother @danawhite and the @UFC.

Good timing.

@gamebredfighter vs @usman84kg

Huge fight.

Strong card.

Can’t wait.

I appreciate and respect all the fighters’ inspiring efforts as the show must always go on.”

As Johnson notes, this is fairly apt timing considering the massive fight Jorge Masvidal has this weekend. He stepped up on short notice and agreed to fight Kamaru Usman on Fight Island, for the welterweight title in the main event of UFC 251. Furthermore this is the first fight for the Jorge since the bout with Nate Diaz.

To be honest, it is hard to believe that this belt can fit around the waist of the 6’5, 260lb Dwayne Johnson. However it is still a cool gesture from the UFC, and will serve as a reminder of this huge affair.