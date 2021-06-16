Jake Shields Calls For Jorge Masvidal vs Nick Diaz BMF Title Fight: ‘Nick Was The Original Bad Motherf—ker’

Jake Shields knows Nick Diaz better than almost anybody inside the sport of MMA. He says that he wants to see Stockton’s favorite older brother face off against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF title.

Shields has trained with both Diaz brothers for a long time, working with Nate for his fight against Masvidal, for the Baddest Motherf—ker title. He has also been one of the people voicing that Nick wants to come back to the Octagon, even sharing how much cleaner the older Diaz brother was living.

Now Jake says that he wants to see Nick square off against Jorge in his return, and attempt to avenge his brother’s loss. Furthermore, when speaking in a recent interview, he said that he thinks the BMF belt needs to be on the line for this massive fight.

“I think Masvidal would make sense. That would be a tough fight, but a huge money fight. They can build it up, they both came up that thug lifestyle. They can build it, the Bad Motherf—ker Belt or something,” Shields said. “Nick was the original Bad Motherf—ker in the sport, so that fight would make sense in my opinion… That’d be a mega fight in my opinion. Having fought Nate as well, they can build the story up and sell that fight huge.”

Jake Shields Says Dustin Poirier Is Smart

As far as the younger Diaz brother is concerned, Jake Shields says Nate should fight whoever loses between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in their third fight. On the topic of that contest, Jake says that Dustin made a smart decision by taking the rubber match.

A lot of people questioned if it made sense for Dustin to turn down a title shot, in order to have that third fight with Conor. Jake says that this was clearly the move, although he thinks it is unfortunate that this is a bigger fight for Dustin than fighting for the belt.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s a bigger money fight and it’s not for the title, but in my opinion he definitely did the correct thing,” Shields explained. “People are like ‘Oh he’s stupid to turn down the (title) fight,’ but would you rather have a title or make three times times as much money? I’d definitely go three times as much money than a title.”

What do you think of these comments from Jake Shields? Do you want to see Nick Diaz return against Jorge Masvidal?