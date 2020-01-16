UFC Signs RIZIN light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka Joins the UFC Light Heavyweight Roster

The UFC light heavyweight division has been Jon Jone’s playpen for quite some time now. As more and more time passes, Jon appears as a lion who would toy with his food before he eats it. Let’s just say Jones has cleared the house multiple times. And, it never really seemed like the UFC was actively trying to sign more 205ers. Getting fresh faces in the division to climb the ranks and face Jon is exactly what the division needs. So, the UFC has finally signed one of the baddest 205lb MMA fighters on the planet. Reports show that the promotion has signed RIZIN light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

Reports of the Signing

News of the reported signing came via Brett Okamoto of ESPN. Also, the signing came as a surprise to many fans. With rumblings of Ryan Bader wanting to fight Jiri, everyone thought that he would stay put for a cross-promotion event. Or, he would join the ranks of Bellator. But, the Czech fighter decided to take his talent to the UFC.

UFC has signed European light heavyweight and Rizin FF champion Jiri Prochazka, per the promotion and his management. Nice addition to that 205-pound division. https://t.co/hGQK78mKa9 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) January 15, 2020

Getting to know Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka is no joke. The Czech Republic fighter currently has a record of 26 wins and only 3 losses in his professional career. One of those losses came via King Mo at RIZIN Iza No Mai. However, Prochazka was able to avenge that loss at RIZIN 15 via TKO punches.

For those who aren’t familiar with Jiri, he is currently on a 10 fight win streak. Within that time, he’s racked up victories over some very familiar names in the sport. Names such as CB Dolloway, Fabio Maldonado, and the aforementioned King Mo. Prochazka is also currently RIZIN’s 205lb world champion.

It’s yet to be determined on who Jiri will face in his UFC debut. However, one would expect a big name to step up to the challenge. With such high hopes in his skillset, it’s probable that Jiri could one day face Jon Jones. And, when that day comes, Jones will be ready.