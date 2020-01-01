Dana White Thinks Dominick Reyes is a “Tough Challenge” for Jon Jones

Dana White Believes Dom Reyes is the Real Deal Against Jon Jones

Is Dominick Reyes an actual threat to Jon Jones and his UFC Light Heavyweight title? Plenty of fans believe that the matchup will be just another notch added to Jon’s belt of title defenses. However, UFC President Dana White thinks that Reyes poses a threat to Jones. Furthermore, he believes that the fight is massive for Jones’ career.

Dana recently sat down with Brett Okamoto of ESPN for an interview. During the conversation, the men spoke about various upcoming bouts in the UFC. One of them was Israel Adesanya vs Yoel Romero. The other was Dominick Reyes as he takes on a world champion in Jon Jones. For White, he believes that Reyes is the real deal.

Dana White Praises Dominick Reyes

“Dominick Reyes is a bad boy,” said Dana. “And young, hungry, this is going to be a very interesting fight for Jon Jones. Dominick Reyes isn’t this big-name guy that you know, but if you know fighting, Dominick Reyes is the real deal. And a very tough challenge for Jones. If he gets through this fight and wins again, Jones is a freak of nature,” finished Dana.

Jones vs Reyes

Dana does have a point. Reyes shouldn’t be overlooked in the division. Especially with his impressive streak of victories. Dom is undefeated in his MMA career. In the UFC, he holds victories over Jared Cannonier, Volkan Oezdemir, and Ovince Saint Preux. During his last fight, he knocked out Chris Weidman and it only took less than a round to do so.

As far as Jones, his credentials speak for themself. The question for Jon is what would be next for him if he were to defeat Reyes? Would he finally make the move to heavyweight that many are hoping to see? Or would he just continue to add to the dominance of 205lbs?

Jones takes on Reyes at UFC 247 in Houston, Texas. After the fight plays out, we’ll see what is next for both men.