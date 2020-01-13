Johnny Walker Moving To Tristar, Says Old Coach Caused Stress

Johnny Walker Says Old Coach Is Reason For Recent Loss

Johnny Walker is looking to make a change after suffering his first UFC loss. On top of that, he explains that his last coach was the reason for his loss.

Walker was one of the hottest prospects in the Light Heavyweight division, headed into 2019. Two victories in less than a minute further cemented his status as one to watch. However, the brakes were pumped a bit on his hype train, as he suffered a brutal knockout to Corey Anderson to end the year.

Following that setback, Walker has been looking to make some changes. He will have the opportunity to get back in the win column, against Nikita Krylov, in March. Speaking to the Schmo, he explained the steps he is taking, to avoid another loss.

“I don’t train with my old coach anymore because the problem is with him,” Walker explained. “The fight week he stressed me out twice and before the fight he almost hurt my shoulder because he don’t know how to hold pads properly. “So now I have no coach,” Walker continued. “I’m trying to go to Tristar and look for a new coach and new experience, and new guys. And I’m ready to restart again.”

Walker is not the first fighter to look for a new start, by training at Tristar. Lightweight contender Kevin Lee has also had success since making that transition. Time will tell how things will work out for the Brazilian.

Johnny Walker faces off against Nikita Krylov, at UFC Brasilia, on March 14th. A win here could easily get him back on track in the shallow 205lb division.