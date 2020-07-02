Things have been hectic over the last few months, with UFC events being canceled or moved. After having a busy July to make up for it, the promotion plans to continue this trend with even more action coming in August.

Once the global health crisis kicked in and put a halt to any sporting events, the UFC was in a rush to return. Since doing so, they have largely kept busy, in order to make up for lost time. A perfect example of this, comes with the upcoming Fight Island, which will see four huge events take place, all of which going down in a matter of just a few days.

The UFC Is Putting On How Many Fights In August?!

The train keeps moving after Fight Island though, with an even busier August. According to reports, a total of nine dates have been approved by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, for the UFC to host events next month. This leads to a massive amount of fights coming your way over the next eight weeks or so.

The first of these cards will be held on August 1st, with a main event between Holly Holm and Irene Aldana. This will then be followed up with events ever Saturday following that, including UFC 252, which is headlined by Stipe Miocic vs Daniel Cormier 3, on the 15th. In addition to that, there will be four Dana White Tuesday Night Contender Series events held, starting with the first one on August 4th, and continuing on each subsequent Tuesday after that.

It looks like the UFC schedule this summer is going to packed to the top with a ton of action, from start to finish. Of these multiple cards that are going down I’m August, which one are you the most excited to watch?