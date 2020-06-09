The heavyweight title trilogy fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier is officially confirmed.

Just days after both fighters hinted at a third fight, it was reported by ESPN earlier today that the bout was set for August 15. The UFC has now made it official with the trilogy set to headline UFC 252.

Cormier was undoubtedly pleased with the news as he reacted soon after the ESPN report.

“This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained.”

This one is for all the marbles. 1-1, both knockouts but great fights, I can’t wait to fight this dude again!! Now it’s time to work as hard as I ever trained. #weareaka #zinkinsportsmanagement #2xheavyweightchamp 2xlightheavyweightchamp pic.twitter.com/BvyhectS4X — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 9, 2020

Cormier first faced Miocic at UFC 226 in July 2018 where he won the heavyweight title following a first-round knockout.

Miocic would win the rematch at UFC 241 in August last year following an impressive come-from-behind fourth-round TKO victory to become a two-time heavyweight champion.

A trilogy was slated ever since in what would be Cormier’s last-ever fight inside the Octagon. However, a number of factors contributed to the delay from Miocic requiring surgery to the champion — also a frontline worker — not wanting to sign a deal for a fight during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Hopefully, the final meeting — taking place nearly a year after their second fight — will be worth the wait.