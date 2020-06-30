With the debut of the illustrious Fight Island around the corner, fans are excited to see what the events will look like. Dana White has given us a bit of a sneak preview recently, while explaining how much work has gone into this massive feat.

Whether or not the location was ultimately a let down, White has been praising the idea of Fight Island since it’s inception. As more and more details have emerged, there seems to be reason for this hype. Although the main cause of this is the incredibly stacked events that will be taking place, rather than the actual island itself.

Despite there being only a few weeks until Fight Island events begin, there are still are lot of unanswered questions about what to expect from the facilities. Luckily for us, Dana White took to his Twitter to share a small video package, detailing some of the process that has gone into building the infrastructure. Moreover, the clip explains some of the medical precautions in place on the island, as well as testing protocols that will be in place.

“This is the first look at the testing and infrastructure being built on Fight Island (Yas Island, Abu Dhabi). This experience is going to so BADASS for my fighters and my staff!!!”

— danawhite (@danawhite) June 30, 2020

What Dana White Has Shared About Fight Island So Far

Outside of the ridiculous fights that we will be seeing on Fight Island, few details have been shared by White, prior to this video. However the clip has allowed us to know that there will be various portions of the island sectioned off for various needs. Furthermore, we now know that there will be 17 medical personnel across 4 facilities to handle all of the testing for COVID-19.

There is still a lot that remains to be seen, regarding Fight Island. However this update from Dana White has really served to provide some answer, in particular with the health and safety arrangements being made. The rest will just have to come in time.