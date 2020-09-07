When it comes to video games created by EA Sports, fans are usually quick to criticize. In most cases, the criticism is well deserved. From “carbon copy” yearly releases such as Madden and Fifa to annoying micro-transactions, the general consensus is that EA has become lazy. Not only lethargic but also money hungry at the expense of a video game experience. In UFC 4, EA decided to run ads while a user is playing the game and as predicted, that didn’t sit well with fans. But, EA has since decided to remove the ads, although they should have known that was a bad idea, right?

EA Sports UFC 4

UFC 4 is the latest addition in the franchise by EA Sports. It released on August 14 and will feature a revamped career mode, new mechanics, and commentary featuring Daniel Cormier. Plus, new fighting locations including the backyard and the ability to play as boxing champions, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. But, what EA forgot to tell fans was that ads would run during the game. Don’t believe us? Take a look.

Fans Showcase Ads in UFC 4

Users on Reddit were quick to exploit the practices of EA as they documented their UFC 4 experience. Reddit and UFC gamer community member YDino posted their experience with the game.

Fixing In-Game Ads

As fans can see, an ad for the Amazon Prime series “The Boys” shows up in between rounds. Players of the game were outraged and deservingly so. After all, the game already costs $59.99. After voicing their concerns, EA spoke out about the ads and promised to remove them in the future.

“It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome. The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologise for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced.” The statement continues: “We realise that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that’s on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA Sports UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA Sports UFC 4.” (via Push Square)

EA Sports Monopoly

Now that the ads are gone, fans will more than likely find other glaring issues with the game. If EA stays on trend, those issues will hopefully be fixed by UFC 5. However, EA usually has a monopoly on franchises such as the UFC and NFL. So, it’s currently their way or the highway when it comes to these games.