The new UFC 4 video game will feature BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and middleweight king Israel Adesanya on the cover.

The latest addition in the franchise by EA Sports is expected to be released August 14 and will feature a revamped career mode, new mechanics, commentary featuring Daniel Cormier, new fighting locations including the backyard and the ability to play as boxing champions Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

“I am the face of the new wave of UFC fighters, so it feels right to represent the sport on this new generation UFC game,” Adesanya said in a press release. “I look forward to my fans playing as me as much as I have enjoyed playing as myself.”

Masvidal was notably honored to be on the cover.

I’m honored to be on the cover. I’m even prouder to be the first #Latino to grace the cover. Es para mi gente #theresurrection @EASPORTSUFC pic.twitter.com/cfCidWRZ0l — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 11, 2020

“MMA is more than about the belt,” Masvidal said in the press release. “It’s about who you are as a person and the determination that drives a fighter to go from unknown to selling out arenas all over the world. I grew up backyard fighting so it’s exciting for me to see that style of fighting come to UFC 4 where players can bring out their Gamebred mentality.”

UFC 4 Trailer Leaked By Weili Zhang

Although the teaser and reveal for the game is expected to play during the UFC 251 pay-per-view tonight, women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang decided to post it early so you can watch it below:

Weili Zhang is a legend for leaking the entire #UFC4 trailer early. 😂 pic.twitter.com/9sg5tCLPuU — WhatsUpMMA (@WhatsUp_MMA) July 11, 2020

One thing is for sure — Masvidal will be hoping the cover curse doesn’t affect him when he challenges Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title tonight.