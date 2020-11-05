The next generation of gaming consoles is incoming quickly with the incoming release of the Xbox One X and PS5. Fans can rest assured however, that no matter the new generation of consoles, UFC video games will still be released by EA Sports.

Love them or hate them, the EA UFC games have been the only source of MMA video games over the last six years. The release of their first game aligned fairly well with the releases of the PS4 and Xbox One, and they have consistently released subsequent editions on a roughly bi-yearly basis. Most recently UFC 4 was released, with less than thrilling reviews to start, but a seemingly increased support after some updates.

EA Sports Extends Licensing Agreement

Whether you like the EA Sports UFC games or not, you will be stuck with them for the foreseeable future. A statement from the company revealed on Thursday that they have extended their licencing agreement with the UFC. Now they will be providing UFC games for the next ten years.

“We’re thrilled to extend our more than 10-year partnership with the UFC as we continue to build one of the fastest-growing sports franchises in the world, based on the rapidly expanding sport of MMA,” said Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS. “This agreement will allow us to push the creative boundaries of mixed martial arts video games and connect millions more around the world to the culture of the sport.”

It was also revealed in the press release that EA Sports will be looking to add new ways to innovate their games, including a potential mobile game moving forward. In spite of criticisms of the EA UFC franchise, there is some level of optimism to see where the future of these games is heading.