The fourth installment in the EA UFC video game franchise is set to drop later this month. Ahead of it’s release, the best fighters in the game were announced, and Amanda Nunes was place atop the list.

The last few years have seen Nunes rise to the occasion, and assert herself as the greatest female fighter of all time. She has dispatched every single champion the UFC has ever had across the bantamweight and featherweight divisions, as well as one of the two flyweight champions. Not only that, but she has done so with virtually no issue, dominating almost everyone.

Amanda Nunes Rates Number One In UFC 4

The folks at EA Sports have certainly taken notice of the incredible skills of Amanda Nunes. Ahead of the release UFC 4, they have been slowly revealing the top 50 fighters in the game, in terms of skill attributes. Shockingly beating out the likes of Jon Jones and Khabib Nurmagomedov, Amanda ranks number one on the list of fighters in the game.

This is certainly an incredible accomplishment, whether you agree with the decision or not. Nunes will be the first woman to be the highest rated fighter in the video game series. These are the full list of fighters that she beat out:

Amanda Nunes Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Valentina Shevchenko Henry Cejudo Israel Adesanya Weili Zhang Stipe Miocic Georges St. Pierre Kamaru Usman Demetrious Johnson Alexander Volkanovski Max Holloway Jorge Masvidal TJ Dillashaw Daniel Cormier Rose Namajunas Justin Gaethje Petr Yan Conor McGregor Deiveson Figueiredo Francis Ngannou Cris Cyborg Tony Ferguson Joanna Jedrzejczyk Marlon Moraes Jose Aldo Tyron Woodley Robert Whittaker Glover Texieria Yoel Romero Jessica Andrade Aljamain Sterling Curtis Blaydes Alistair Overeem Cain Velasquez Joseph Benavidez Jacare Souza Holly Holm Colby Covington Leon Edwards Rafael Dos Anjos Dustin Poirier Ronda Rousey Tatiana Suarez Cody Garbrandt Dominick Reyes Anthony Johnson Paulo Costa Darren Till

What do you think of these ratings? Do you agree with Amanda Nunes being ranked number one?